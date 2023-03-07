HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedians Shane Gillis, Tim Dillon, Big Jay Oakerson, and Nick Mullen are teaming up for a night of comedy at the GIANT Center in Hershey this spring.

The group of comedians will be performing on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. You can click here for more ticket information.

According to Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company, this will be one of only two events in the U.S. to feature the lineup of comedians.

The event will also be a homecoming night for Pennsylvania native Shane Gillis.