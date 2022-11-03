HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With just six days until the election, candidates are making their final pitches for votes throughout Pennsylvania. For Josh Shapiro, the Democrat running for Pennsylvania Governor, that meant rallying in Harrisburg with his campaign bus.

If the race for governor is a marathon, which it is, then the finish line is in sight for Shapiro.

“My name may be on the ballot, but it’s your rights and your future on the line right now and we gotta fight for it together,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro’s final push in the governor race included rallies in 21 Pennsylvanian counties over six days, including the stop in Harrisburg.

Shapiro showed no signs of slowing down, despite polls that have consistently shown him with a significant lead over his opponent Doug Mastriano.

abc27’s Dennis Owens was at the Harrisburg rally and on the campaign bus. “You’ve known me a long time. I always run like I’m 50 points behind. I’m asking for a big job, and that is to lead this Commonwealth. I’m never gonna rest until 8:01 p.m. on election night,” said Shapiro to Owens.

Mastriano calls Shapiro radical on abortion, claiming the Democrat supports abortion on demand.

“I support Pennsylvania law, period. Not looking to change it or amend it despite the lies Doug Mastriano tells everyday,” Shapiro added.

While Shapiro and Mastriano couldn’t be more opposite on most issues, there is some common ground.

“I’m against mandates. I’m against vaccine mandates and I’m against mask mandates and have been. I believe people should exercise the decisions that are best for them,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro calls business and school closures heavy-handed, and he disagrees with Governor Wolf’s controversial decision to put Pennsylvania in RGGI, the greenhouse gas initiative that places taxes on carbon emissions.

“As governor, I’m going to sit down with all the different stakeholders, lawmakers, environmental community, building trades, and others to try and see if we can construct something that earns everyone’s support,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro dismisses Republicans who claim he’s trying to be all things to all people, and promises to bring a divided state together.

“If you can fight for me for the next five days, I will work my a*s off for you for the next four years,” Shapiro added.

“Our state and our country cannot handle this anymore. This has to stop,” said Keith Bentz, a Harrisburg resident.

abc27 reached out to Mastriano’s campaign to spend similar time with him on the campaign trail but received no response.