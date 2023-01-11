HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In less than a week, at the Pennsylvania Capitol, Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Shapiro continued a soon-to-be governor tradition by visiting the farm show.

Amid the food and photos, abc27’s Dennis Owens had a few questions about Pennsylvania’s turbulent political landscape.

Shapiro didn’t kiss babies, but he did talk to kids and promised to extend his hand to both parties to end the partisan gridlock currently gripping Harrisburg.

“We’re going to have a reset when I’m governor. We’re going to get back around the table. We’re going to talk again, and we’re going to find some common ground again, and where we have disagreements we’re going to work at it and we’re going to try to find that common ground. We’re going to be back to legislating again,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro did not offer an opinion on State Senate Republicans putting two other constitutional amendments into a bill, that would let sex abuse survivors sue their perpetrators, he strongly supports. However, he noted that the proposals should have been law by now.

“The actions by the Wolf administration where they failed to properly notify, that was shameful. I’ve said that, the governor has said that, and so we got to get this to the voters as quickly as possible,” Shapiro added.

Shapiro’s credibility in agriculture is a stretch, but his political credibility is rock solid; He is the first governor since Bob Casey to have been a state lawmaker.

“Republicans and Democrats have reached out to say, ‘I heard you talk about this issue on the campaign. I have a bill that does that, will you be willing to work with me on that?’ And of course, the answer is yes,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro says he was surprised by the selection of Mark Rozzi as speaker of the house. Shapiro also said he sees the paralysis in the house but is confident that it will sort itself out.

“What the voters made clear is they don’t want extremism and they want us getting stuff done, and however you slice it’s an evenly divided house,” Shapiro said.

Also divided, Shapiro’s opinions of the new orange cream flavored farm show milk shake. “It was good. It was way better with the vanilla ice cream in it, but I’m still a black and white guy. That’s the shake I get every time.”

Overall, it was a lighthearted trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The intensity will ramp up for Shapiro next week when he becomes the governor of Pennsylvania.