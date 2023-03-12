LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials in Lancaster say a shelter-in-place has been issued due to a hazmat situation.

According to HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company, the area affected involves those within half a mile around Kunlzer Meats on Manor Street.

The shelter-in-place is due to a truck that was carrying ammonia which has been confirmed by Hazmat teams to abc27.

Hazmat teams are placing public sampling points in the path of the plume. They can be seen here. Residents are advised to not approach these sampling machines.

Self-protective actions the fire company says should be taken immediately include: