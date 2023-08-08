SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, (WHTM) — Police were called for a suspicious item found in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the first block of Stone Run Drive at 10:55 a.m. for a report that a suspicious item was found near mailboxes. Police say that the item was described as a section of pipe with caps on each end.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Out of an abundance of caution, police treated the item as a possible pipe bomb. Officers were assisted on the scene by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, and multiple fire and fire police agencies.

Police say roads near the scene were closed and officers were going door to door asking residents to shelter in place. The township’s CodeRed Alert system was also used to notify surrounding areas.

At 12:25 p.m. the PSP Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit investigated the item and found that it was not explosive in nature and did not pose a safety risk.

At the same time, all clear was given.