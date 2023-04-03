(WHTM) — April is National Donate Life Month, which raises awareness of organ donations.

The special month could mean a lot to one Shippensburg man who needs a transplant and a friend who got a transplant.

Sandeep Sharma is experiencing kidney failure, is on dialysis, and an organ transplant list.

“Although the transplant is not the end of the disease or the kidney failure, it’s certainly an easy way to get out of dialysis,” said Sharma.

“If more people realized that they could help people save lives and give someone like me nine years to travel, to see my grandchildren, my great-grandchild be born. Just a blessing,” said Bonnie Roberts, a friend who received a donated kidney.

Sharma is one of more than 100,000 Americans of all ages currently waiting for an organ donation. A majority of people need kidney transplants.

Each organ donor can help save as many as eight lives.

To become an organ donor, just check the box the next time you renew your diver’s license.