SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Shippensburg man has been charged after allegedly entering a building and causing a fire on Tuesday night.

According to Shippensburg Police, James Duncan allegedly entered a building on North Washington Street by kicking in the side door around 5 p.m. on March 7.

Police said smoke was seen coming out of the building approximately 10-15 minutes after Duncan left.

Police say officers located Duncan after the fire department observed him walking east on Martin Ave. Police say Duncan was identified as the person who kicked in the door.

Duncan was charged with arson, burglary, criminal trespass, and risking a catastrophe, all four felonies. He was held at the Cumberland County Prison on $2,000 bail.