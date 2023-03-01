SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Shippensburg Police Department, a 24-year-old man from Iowa was arrested after he allegedly stole a car and gun.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Shippensburg Police say they got a tip about a stolen car from Iowa in the area. The man who allegedly stole the car also reportedly had a gun, police say.

Officers with the Shippensburg Police Department stopped the stolen car at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and detained 24-year-old Jabree Battle of Carter Lake, Iowa, who police suspect stole the car.

Police alleged Battle resisted arrest several times while being detained. Other people in the car and bystanders involved themselves in the situation, but no charges were listed in the police report other than Battle’s.

Battle was charged with theft of a firearm, theft of a vehicle, a person not to possess a firearm, resisting arrest, and drug possession charges. Battle was also wanted for multiple other outstanding warrants.