MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WHTM) — Four people, including three from the Midstate, died in a crash on I-81 north in Montgomery County, Virginia on Tuesday, May 30.

Virginia State Police say an SUV pulling a trailer lost control and spun out before a tractor-trailer hit it on Tuesday. The driver of the SUV and a passenger from Shippensburg died at the scene as well as another passenger from Reading.

Another passenger from Shippensburg was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police say no one inside the SUV was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.