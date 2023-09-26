SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University has announced that it had an increase in enrollment for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Overall the university is reporting a 20% increase in new graduate students, a 2% increase in first-time in-college students, and a record 35% increase in the university’s dual enrollment program, Ship Start.

Additionally, the university also announced that it had a 7.5% increase in second-year student retention. This is the second-highest retention rate for this group that the university has had in the last decade.

“It’s clear that our efforts to stabilize enrollment at Shippensburg University are working. By meeting the needs of students at the start of the recruitment process all the way through their academic career, we’ve championed a stable but adaptive approach that is making a positive difference in the student experience,” Dr. Charles E. Patterson, president of Shippensburg University said.

In addition to increased enrollment, the university’s campus housing is also at 99% capacity with an increase in first-time and returning students living on campus.

“The needs of Pennsylvania’s students are evolving, and Ship is also actively evolving as we continue to meet the needs of our Ship students and Pennsylvania’s work force demands. As a public regional flagship for higher education, Shippensburg University continues its important mission as a strong economic engine for student social mobility and advancing the needs of employers and our corporate partners,” added Patterson.