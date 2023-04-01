SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On April 1 Shippensburg University announced Shippo the Hippo as the new “mascot” after a “recount” was done of the 2005 mascot voting ballots.

In a video released on social media Saturday morning, University President Charles Patterson said the original ballots were “found” on the fourth floor of Old Main during a recent clean-up process.

“A recount of the original ballots was conducted during the document archival process and a surprising error was discovered in the election results,” stated President Patterson.

Shippensburg students voted in 2005 to make Big Red the mascot over Shippo the Hippo.

President Patterson said, “It’s important that we correct this error, therefore as of yesterday, March 31, 2023, we have officially retired our well-known mascot Big Red the red-tailed hawk. I am pleased to announce today that Shippo the Hippo is the new and rightful Shippensburg University mascot.”

Shippo the Hippo will be walking the campus on Saturday introducing itself to Shippensburg students.

“Big Red served us well, but now it’s time to make Ship-po happen, said President Patterson.

The “announcement” video was released on April 1, also known as April Fool’s Day.