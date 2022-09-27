SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University has a new name for its school of engineering and laboratory building.

The building will be called the Milton and Doreen Morgan School of Engineering and Laboratory, named after the donors who made it happen.

“I was in manufacturing for 38 years and was very much involved with the engineering projects we did, so I was always a big fan of engineering, and having an opportunity to get involved in a project like this that would provide the opportunity for students to get involved in engineering, it was very exciting,” said Doreen and Milton Morgan, donors.

The school of engineering is home to computer, software, electrical, mechanical, and civil engineering program as well as computer science. Shippensburg University is the only school in the state system to offer engineering programs.