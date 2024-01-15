HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The answer to the first mystery — why the bumper crop of honey back in the summer of 2022 — was lanternflies.

Honey purists could — and did — dispute whether what bees sourced from the backsides of spotted lanternflies rather than from flowers was even really honey, strictly defined, and professional beekeepers said they couldn’t and wouldn’t sell it. But no one could argue how much of it bees were producing, and some people who tasted the notably darker variety thought it tasted fine.

Now Gary Carns of Carns Bee Farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, and president of the Capital Area Beekeepers Association — who, to be clear, maintains he will won’t sell or even eat the honey himself — says another interesting fact about the honey has become clear: It’s extraordinarily healthy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s very high in antioxidants, even more than manuka honey,” which comes from Australia and New Zealand and is among the world’s most expensive honey.

Kay Walters, a hobbyist beekeeper in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County, said she always liked the darker honey her bees were producing at as much as double the rate they previously produced honey, and so did her friends and family — “everybody that we shared ours with always asked for more,” she said.

So “the fact they’re saying it’s even better for you [than other honey?] I mean, honey is good for you anyway. So that’s just icing on the cake, you know?” Walters said.

Carns’s reaction to the news the lanternfly-infused honey — never mind what he thinks about the taste nor where it comes from — was so healthy?

“Shocked me. I didn’t think the thing was good for anything,” he said. But “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”