LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police say bullet casings were found after a suspected shooting near Lebanon School District Stadium on Friday night.

A Lebanon School District Police officer on duty at Friday night’s football game reported what he suspected to be gunshots about 15 minutes after the game ended. Staff and police helped those who remained at the stadium exit in an orderly fashion without further incident and no injuries were reported at the stadium.

Lebanon Police say one unspent bullet and seven casings were found between Church Street and Lehman Street on the 300 block of New Street, about 1.5 blocks east of the stadium. No damage to vehicles or structures was discovered in the area and no victims were found at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked the call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717 270 9800.