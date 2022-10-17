HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Foose School in Harrisburg was briefly placed into lockdown due to shots being fired nearby.

According to a statement on the Harrisburg School District Facebook, the principal was notified of gunshots being fired in or near the Hall Manor housing community near the school.

The school was placed in lockdown with students and staff sheltered in locked classrooms. According to the district the lockdown was in place for a little over an hour and teaching continued in locked classrooms.

Harrisburg Police say they were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. for reported shots fired near 13th and Lowell.

Police say a man exited a vehicle and fired shots into a nearby field. The grey sedan that appeared to be missing its passenger side rear hubcap proceeded north on S. 13th Street.

The suspect was described by Harrisburg Police as being a light-skinned or white male wearing a tan coat and grey sweatpants who appeared to have his dark hair tied into a bun.

The shooting remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.