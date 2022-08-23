HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT made an announcement today that the sidewalk on the downstream (south) side of the Market Street (Route 3012) Bridge’s west span between Lemoyne and Wormleysburg in Cumberland County and City Island in dauphin County is closed until further notice.

There was cracking discovered during an inspection. The cracking is located in the concrete beam that supports the sidewalk. PennDOT will be working on a repair plan and work to complete the repairs.

More information about major roadways can be found here.

The sidewalk on the upstream (north) side of the bridge remains open.