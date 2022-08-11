SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police investigating a burglary caught on home surveillance video.

Police say on Monday, August 1, at approximately 8:45 p.m., three suspects entered a residence on Harpers Ferry Way in Silver Spring Township.

According to police, the suspects immediately went to upstairs bedrooms and stole jewelry, money, and household items. The suspects were scared away within a few minutes by a house sitter and fled the scene.

The pictured small black SUV was seen in the area shortly before entry into the home was made.

Anyone with any information please contact Detective Weikert at sweikert@sstwp.org or 717-591-8245.