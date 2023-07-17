LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County siren warning system to be used in case of an emergency will be tested on July 20.

The sirens at and around the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility will be tested at 10 a.m. and will last for two minutes.

According to a release, during the test, a brief tone will sound. This will then be followed by the words “This is a test, this is a test.” No action will be needed from the public or any emergency organization.

In the event of a real emergency, a tone will sound, followed by the words, “This is an emergency, please move to higher ground, this is an emergency, please move to higher ground.”

The sirens are tested every three months each year at 10 a.m.