LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Six people have been charged after what police described as an “organized retail theft ring” allegedly stole $3,499 worth of merchandise from the Capital City Mall Macy’s.

Lower Allen Township Police say officers were patrolling the Capital City Mall parking lot on July 18 at 1:33 p.m. and observed a man walk into Macy’s carrying a black bag. At the same time, mall security reported an active theft inside the store with multiple people running with merchandise.

Officers located one man who led them on a foot chase through the parking lot before being taken into custody. A second person was located inside JCPenney and was taken into custody.

A third person was arrested after being spotted in JCPenney and leading police on a foot chase.

The fourth suspect fled police toward Walmart and was taken into custody on Capital City Mall Drive.

Police say the investigation found the suspects were driven to the mall by a fifth person and that they were staying at a Swatara Township hotel. The suspect was identified by mall security and was arrested at the hotel, along with a sixth suspect.

The suspects, identified as Dontre Jasper, Terrell Jackson, Shaquille Myers, Dominique Williams, Kobi Hill, and Arterrio Williams, were each charged with organized retail theft.

Hill, Arterrio Williams, Dominique Williams, Myers, and Jasper were also charged with retail theft, conspiracy to commit retail theft, possession of an instrument of a crime, disorderly conduct, and evading arrest.

The six charged are from Chicago, Atlanta, and Tennessee, according to court records.