HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Six of the 14 people who suffered an overdose in the City of Harrisburg over the weekend have died, according to Harrisburg Police.

Police say at least five of the six deaths are related to the same batch of bad drugs.

A Dauphin County spokesperson says a seventh person outside of the city died from a suspected overdose.

The first call came in around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in Uptown Harrisburg and several others were in the Midtown and Downtown areas. The Dauphin County 911 center received 22 overdose calls between 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. on Monday, and 20 of those calls were in Harrisburg City.

Three of the deaths occurred at Harmony Tower on North 2nd Street where the victims were together.

Preliminary analysis shows the substances were fentanyl and cocaine based, while police have not said whether they believe the same person is responsible for each of the cases.

No one is in custody at this time and police say this is a “very active investigation.”

“We’ve gotten good feedback and good cooperation from people that have information on it,” said Lt. Kyle Gautsch of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.