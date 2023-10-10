PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Six winning Powerball tickets, including three in the Midstate, worth a total of $900K in prizes were sold in Pennsylvania in two drawings on Saturday, October 7 and Monday, October 9.

The six tickets were worth $150,000 each, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

In Saturday’s drawing, two tickets with Power Play correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 47-54-57-60-65 and the red Powerball 19.

Without the $1 Power Play option, both tickets would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Saturday’s two big winning tickets were sold at the Rutter’s located at 4425 West Market St. in York and the OSO Deli, located at 7400 Front St. in Cheltenham, Montgomery County. The two retailed earned $500 bonuses for selling the winning tickets.

In Monday’s drawing, four tickets sold with Power Play matched four of the five white balls drawn, 16-34-46-55-67 and the red Powerball 14. The multiplier drawn was also three.

The following retailers, two of which are in the Midstate, each earned a $500 bonus:

Blose’s Market, 7070 Route 309, New Tripoli, Lehigh County

Turkey Hill, 4490 East Prospect Road, York, York County

GIANT Food Stores, 450 East Main St., Middletown, Dauphin County

Country Fair, 161 Pleasant Drive, Warren, Warren County

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

More than 469,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets also won prizes in various amounts in the two drawings. Players should check every ticket, every time.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball players have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.