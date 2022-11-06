MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new details after six teens were injured in a Mifflin County bus crash on Tuesday.

Troopers say around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1 a bus carrying 12 teens was traveling north on Ferguson Valley Road when it was unable to handle a curve.

The bus traveled off the road and struck an embankment and traveled along it before coming to a stop partially back in the roadway.

State Police say the bus driver was not injured but that six teens reported injuries, one suspected to be serious.

Six teens were transported to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, two of which traveled by ambulance. One student was admitted to the hospital and has since been released, according to Mifflin County Superintendent Vance Varner.

“As superintendent I would like to acknowledge and share appreciation to local EMS, local emergency management, volunteer fire companies, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Mifflin County Regional Police and Pennsylvania State Police that responded and provided assistance to our students and bus driver in their time of need,” said Varner.

State Police say the bus driver was cited and Varner was unable to comment on the driver’s employment status.