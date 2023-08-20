FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to Franklin Fire Company, a skydiving incident occurred around 12:57 p.m. on August 19 in the area of 2295 Philadelphia Avenue near Norland Cemetery.

The fire company states that initial reports were that the individual skydiving had spun out of control in the air and landed on train tracks.

Multiple crews were on scene assisting with the incident including a CSX pickup truck with rail car wheels that was used to take the patient to the road.

The individual was airlifted by Wellflight with unknown injuries.