(WHTM) – I was Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 which is a day dedicated to supporting local businesses and the communities they serve.

There were plenty of shops open across the Midstate including dozens in Lancaster.

One of them was the Spice and Tea Exchange of Lancaster which has been in business for over seven years.

Judy Gitomer, owner of Spice and Tea Exchange of Lancaster said, “It’s great, we get to help people out and they can pick out a great gift they probably wouldn’t get anywhere else. It’s something people can use — it’s not gonna sit in your closet or something for the rest of the year, so it’s a great little place.”

Gitomer says today is the busiest day of the year for her business but that plenty of customers still stop by and shop during the holiday season