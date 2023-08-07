CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are partnering with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cumberland County Prison to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Cumberland County.

Sobriety checkpoints are used to help police detect and deter impaired drivers and to remove them from the road. The goal is to reduce the number of DUI-related crashes and injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are reminding people to be responsible and not to drink and drive.

They also recommend doing the following: