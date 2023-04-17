SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A soil remediation project has been planned for the week of April 17 on northbound Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Exit in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

PennDOT states that the work includes cleaning up a diesel fuel spill along the northbound side of the interstate at mile marker 44.9.

Weather permitting, the work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20.

During the work, the right lane will be closed and traffic will be shifted to the left lane. PennDOT states that minor delays are to be expected.

Below is a map of where the project is expected to take place.