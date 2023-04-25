(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has officially ended its weekly testing and movement restrictions at some Lancaster County poultry farms after avian flu concerns arose.

Other safety measures such as separating poultry flocks from one another and wearing protective clothing are still in place.

The United State Agriculture Department has not reported a case of avian flu from Lancaster County or anywhere else in Pennsylvania since mid-March.

In the last year, Pennsylvania lost over 500,000 birds to avian flu.