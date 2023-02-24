HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that Verizon network maintenance will impact the operation of the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency’s (NHTSA) Problem Driver Pointer System (PDPS), which will make several driver licensing services unavailable on Saturday, Feb. 25

According to PennDOT, the services will be temporarily unavailable until 12:01 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Verizon telecommunication services are provided to PennDOT by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA). Because of this, PennDOT will not be able to access the PDPS, as required by law, before issuing driver’s license products and will not be able to perform many driver’s license-related transactions.

As quoted in the release, the following driver’s license transactions will be unavailable at PennDOT Driver License Centers and PennDOT’s Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg on Saturday, Feb 25, 2023, from opening to approximately 12:01 PM:

Initial issuance, renewals, and duplicate commercial and non-commercial driver license transactions

Initial issuance of a driver’s license for out-of-state transfers

Initial learner permit or duplicate learner permit, and commercial learner permit transactions

Any other transaction that results in the issuance of a driver’s license product

Road testing will not be affected. But, those who successfully complete their skills testing will be unable to be issued a driver’s license immediately upon completion. PennDOT states they will make arrangements to return for processing with those individuals who successfully complete their skills testing.

While most online services will be unaffected, the following services will also be unavailable on Saturday from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.: