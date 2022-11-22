HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The abc27 weather team is tracking a storm that will bring a stretch of rain for part of the opening deer season weekend. Those hunters who will be traveling on Friday will likely see a few rain showers from a passing front. Most areas will experience near or less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

This front clears the state Friday night to allow for a dry start to the opening day Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonal for Saturday with morning lows in the 30s and highs near 50 degrees. Hunters should expect to see sunshine for the morning hours before clouds increase from the next approaching system.

As this storm lifts from the Gulf of Mexico, a steady rain is forecast to develop Sunday morning, lasting into the early afternoon. The abc27 weather team is still working on the details of the timing of the rain on Sunday, but they are predicting rain amounts between a half to one inch of rain on Sunday.

Drier weather and milder conditions return for Monday and Tuesday of next week.