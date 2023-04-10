LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sub shop will be opening in Wrightsville next month.

The soon-to-open Riverside Subs is owned and operated by Disma Campailla, who grew up working for his family’s restaurant called, Vecchia Sicilia Pizza.

Owner of Riverside Subs, Disma Campailla

According to Campailla, his family’s restaurant has now been open for 26 years – first opening in 1997.

Aside from working in his family’s restaurant growing up, Campailla also went on to culinary school, while in high school. According to Campailla, he will soon act as the owner and the chef of Riverside Subs.

The new Riverside Subs is going to be located at the former Casa’ Doria Pizza, on 246 Hellam Street. According to Campailla, Casa’ Doria Pizza closed down sometime last year, which opened the door for him to purchase the space for his own restaurant.

“I live in Wrightsville, so when I saw it come up for sale, it was a no brainer for me,” Campailla said.

According to Campailla, renovations on the new space began about two months ago, and are anticipated to be completed on May 1, which is when Campailla will begin moving into the new location.

The new, approximately 1,100-square-foot space will be capable of seating between 40-45 guests at one time. According to Campailla, the new Riverside Subs will offer a variety of menu options for guests to choose from, such as:

Subs

Dinner entrees

Wraps

Sandwiches

Appetizers

Kids meals

Salads and more!

Upon its grand opening, Campailla anticipates creating about 10 jobs. Starting on May 1, interested applicants are encouraged to pick up an application on site.

The hours of operation for the new Riverside Subs will be:

Tuesdays – Thursdays // 11a.m. to 9p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11a.m. to 10p.m.

“It’s an amazing feeling [to open soon], and to have the support of the community,” Campailla stated. “It’s a great feeling to have something to call your own.”

The new Riverside Subs is slated to open at some point in May 2023.