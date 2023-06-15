SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The South Londonderry Township Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Police say Cathleen Boyd was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Thursday on the 5600 block of Elizabethtown Road in Lawn, Pennsylvania.

When Boyd walked away she was wearing gray sweat pants and is believed to have mismatched shoes.

Boyd, who suffers from dementia, has been found walking on the Lebanon Valley Rail-Trail in previous situations similar to this.

If you see Boyd or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911.