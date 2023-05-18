(WHTM) – The Special Olympics is back in person for the first time in four years.

Susquenita High School hosted 51 events that featured over 400 athletes and hundreds of volunteers.

The event features track and field competitions that Elementary school athletes from Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry, and York counties took part.

“Seeing them compete kids of reminds me of when I was younger,” said Davon Hutchinson of Special Olympic Buddies from Mechanicsburg High School.

“I love being able to see them reach their potential and be glad they can do things we do,” added Alycia Qualls of Special Olympic Buddies from Mechanicsburg High School.