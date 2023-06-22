CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned specialty cheese shop with a wide selection of Pennsylvania-made cheeses recently opened its doors in Carlisle.

Central Wedge Cheese Shop is owned and operated by Carlisle native Stephanie Beeman, who attended Penn State University to receive a degree in agribusiness.

While in school, Beeman had the opportunity to travel abroad and while over seas she got to witness first hand just how different the selling of cheeses are in other countries, compared to how we do it here in the United States.

In addition to her experiences abroad, Beeman was also exposed to the life of a dairy farmer early on, since she would frequently visit her uncle’s local dairy farm in Pennsylvania, according Beeman.

“I wish I could just say that I started Central Wedge Cheese Shop because I love cows, but there is a lot more to it than just that,” Beeman exclaimed. “I grew up working in 4H and my [extended] family were dairy farmers and I always visited their dairy farms growing up. So over time, my passion for dairy and cheeses started to grow because of my experiences.”

Back in November 2019, Beeman started selling her collection of Pennsylvania-made cheeses at local festivals, craft shows, and events. Additionally, Beeman would stock her specialty cheese selections at her sister and mother’s business called Beeman’s Baked Goods, which is located at 51 South Orange Street in Carlisle.

After about three years of selling her cheese collection at a variety of different outlets around the area, Beeman decided to finally open her own 3,000-square-foot storefront in Carlisle, back on April 12, 2023.

Currently, the Central Wedge Cheese Shop is home to about 65 different cheese selections and all of those cheeses are made right here in Pennsylvania. According to Beeman, the cheese selections she offers are all made from cows, goats, sheep, and cashews – a selection that reflects what is available here in the Keystone State.

It is important to note that Beeman is not a cheese maker herself, but all of her cheeses are sourced from 25 different cheese makers based in Pennsylvania.

“When you come in [to Central Wedge Cheese Shop] you can find the best-made cheeses that are available and made here in PA,” Beeman added.

In addition to the wide selection of cheeses, Central Wedge Cheese Shop also has a variety of other local items to browse and buy such as pickles, mustards, sauces, and other specialty foods. According to Beeman, her storefront also features a small cafe section where guests can enjoy different menu items such as:

Paninis

Grilled Cheese

Salads

Charcuterie boards

Frozen meals

It’s important to note that all of these cafe items are made using the specialty cheeses that Central Wedge Cheese Shop carries. According to Beeman, she hopes to expand her cafe in the upcoming future in order to accommodate more guests.

Starting in the late summer or early fall of 2023, Central Wedge Cheese Shop will be adding different events at their storefront for customers to enjoy, which include paint and pizza nights, charcuterie board making, paring classes, cheese classes, and more!

The Central Wedge Cheese Shop is located at 25 West High Street in Carlisle and their hours of operation are:

Wednesdays – Fridays // 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I am so happy to have a place that I can welcome people into and talk about something that I love,” Beeman stated. “[Running this business] is a challenge, but it is a challenge that I look forward to every day – opening Central Wedge Cheese Shop is a choice that I am glad I made.”