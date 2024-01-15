(WHTM)– Due to the winter weather hitting the Midstate area Monday night into Tuesday morning, PennDOT has implemented a speed reduction for some major highways.

Drivers are urged to stay home but vehicles using the below roadways will see a speed reduction to 45 mph, according to PennDOT:

Interstates 81 and 83;

Interstate 78

Routes 15, 22, 30, 222, 322, and 581.

Commercial vehicles that are not affected by restrictions but are traveling on roads that have speed restrictions must move to the right lane.

“Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow,” PennDOT said. “PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.”

For updates on roadway conditions, visit 511pa’s website.