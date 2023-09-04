MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Speranza Animal Rescue called out to the community for help, and residents responded in droves.

The animal rescue shared on Facebook that they have been forced to dip into their savings account and that they “are broke.” They set up a fundraising goal of $60,000 and the community responded by donating more than $70,000 in a few days.

“The way that they step up and rally it’s there’s no words I mean it’s just amazing,” said Janine Guido, President and Founder of Speranza Animal Rescue.

The rescue says it costs them $60,000 a month to continue their work of helping animals on a 17.5 acre property. According to their website, Speranza works with animals facing a variety of situations, including “owner surrenders, dogs on the euthanasia list at kill-shelters and from unimaginable cases of abuse, neglect and misfortune.”

Checks can be mailed to 1216 Brandt Rd, Mechanicsburg PA 17055, and can be made to Speranza Animal Rescue. Donations such as toys, treats, and hay are also being accepted.