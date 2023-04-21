MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce crafter recently opened a new eatery and brewpub.

The new Revolutionary Hot Sauce Eatery & Brewpub is owned and operated by Carlisle native Tim Myers, who originally founded his hot sauce company back in 2018. abc27 news previously reported in January Myers’ initial goal of expanding his operation, and purchasing a space with a larger kitchen to increase his production of hot sauce products.

Since then, Myers was presented with the opportunity to acquire a space with a kitchen and enough room for a retail section and a dining area. According to Myers, he was awarded loans from Mechanicsburg and Cumberland County, which helped him to secure the new location.

“I wasn’t thinking of [owning an eatery], but the opportunity was too good to turn down,” Myers explained. “It was just the perfect time to expand and to go for it.”

The new Revolutionary Hot Sauce Eatery & Brewpub is located at the former location of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop, at 30 S. Market Street in Mechanicsburg. According to Myers, the new eatery and brew pub offers a wide selection of American classics, with the option to put on a ‘revolutionary’ twist.

Their saying is “Do you want it ordinary or revolutionary,” meaning guests have the option to keep their food heat-free or to spice it up. If you are interested in viewing Revolutionary Hot Sauce Eatery & Brew Pub’s full menu, you can click here.

The new establishment is currently capable of seating up to 45 guests on the inside, and shortly they will be able to seat an additional 24 guests on the outside patio once it is set up. According to Myers, in addition to the outside seating, he is also planning on receiving his brewing license in the next 4-5 months to add personal brews to the menu.

Myers also plans to add brunch options for Sunday mornings in the future as well – offering foods such as breakfast sandwiches, waffles, french toast, candied bacon, and more.

Myers will continue to sell his hot snacks and sauces online and at the new retail section of his new storefront. According to Myers, in the near future, he plans to add hot mustards and new sauces to his product list.

Currently, Myers has created three jobs since holding his soft opening and he plans to hire more. If you are interested in applying you can click here, message them on social media, or email the owner at tim@revolutionaryhotsauce.com.

The hours of operation for the new Revolutionary Hot Sauce Eatery & Brewpub are:

Wednesdays – Fridays // 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays // 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“[Opening up] feels pretty good,” Myers said. “It was two to three months of constant stress and work, but since opening, it has been a relief. It feels good having people come in here and love the food and the new place.”

The new eatery and brewpub held its soft opening last Wednesday, April 12 – Myers said he plans to announce an official grand opening date in the coming weeks.