CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Spirit Halloween locations will soon be opening in Camp Hill and Mechanicsburg.

According to Spirit Halloween’s hiring website, they are currently hiring for two upcoming Midstate locations. In addition to the job listings, according to Spirit Halloween’s store locator, these two locations are listed as “Coming Soon”.

These storefronts will be located at:

Former CVS Pharmacy at 3201 Market Street (Camp Hill)

Former Bath & Body Works at 6416 Carlisle Pike (Mechanicsburg)

Combined, these two locations have 14 job openings listed on their website.

According to Spirit Halloween’s website, they were founded back in 1983, and today are the largest Halloween retailer in North America, with over 1,450 pop-up locations in strip malls and centers.

abc27 news reached out to Spirit Halloween for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.