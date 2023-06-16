HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 36th Sports Memorabilia Auction to benefit United Cerebral Palsy will take place on Saturday, June 17, on City Island.

The auction begins at 10 a.m. and features lots of one-of-a-kind items including high school helmets signed by Bishop McDevitt and Steelton-Highspire, which won state titles, and Trinity and Harrisburg, who made the state playoffs.

There will also be autographed items from superstars including Bryce Harper, Joe Namath, Larry Bird and many more.

“All of the money we raise today directly supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. So it could be things that they need to improve independent living, help them get a job, a variety of things to help people,” said Janeen Latin of UCP of Central Pennsylvania.

Over the last 36 years, the auction has raised more than $2.5 million for UCP. Admission to the event is free and there will be over 180 items auctioned through silent auctions and more than 100 live auctions!

abc27’s Dennis Owens will be the auctioneer. The event is rain or shine.