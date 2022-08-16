SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spring Garden Township Police are investigating numerous reports of thefts from vehicles that took place overnight in the Elmwood Neighborhood.

In all of the incidents, the doors of the vehicles were unlocked. The Spring Garden Township Police wants to remind residents of the importance of locking your car doors when your vehicle is unattended. Be sure to lock your doors, close your windows, and remove your keys/fobs (including spares) from your vehicles.

The Spring Garden Township Police also advise residents to avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle, especially where a passerby can see them.

If you know have any information regarding the reports of thefts, contact Officer Robert Lusk at (717) 843-0851 or RLusk@sgtpd.org.