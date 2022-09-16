YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spring Garden Township Police Department is investigating two armed robberies, that are not believed to be connected at this time, that happened on Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.

The Sept. 8 incident happened on the 600 block of North State Street, near the Windsor Park neighborhood. The armed robbery on Sept. 15 happed on the 1200 block of East Maple Street near the Mount Rose area.

In both armed robberies, the victims reported parking their car or getting into their car just before being robbed by someone with a pistol. The suspects both left the area on foot.

Both armed robberies are currently being investigated. If you have any information regarding either case, please contact Detective James Hott at 717-843-0851 or jhott@sgtpd.org.

If you see anything suspicious or out of place in your neighborhood, call 911.