LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – After spending time on Chestnut Street in Lebanon, the St. James Players have found their new home inside the Lebanon Valley Mall.

An agreement was formed in January that saw Karen Dundore-Gulotta continue her dream of giving kids the chance to perform in the local community.

“I’ve loved the arts all of my life and I wanted to build something for children that I didn’t have in this community, a theatre where there were opportunities year-round for children,” said Dundore-Gulotta.

The theatre is 4,500 square feet and filled with 130 seats from an old theatre in Muncy, Lycoming County.

That’s over double the amount of space they had at their previous location.

Mall manager Michelle Tuscano says the idea of St. James Players complements the vision of the mall.

“When I was approached by St. James Players I was like this fits exactly into what we are trying to do here. They did a lot for the community in their past location and they’re only going to continue that in this location,” said Tuscano.

Dundore-Gulotta has been awarded $12,000 in grant money. The funds help her keep her services free for the children who want to perform.

The future looks bright for the St. James Players, and Dundore-Gulotta doesn’t see them moving anytime soon.

“I have no intentions of leaving because this is home now,” she said.

There are still tickets available for upcoming shows. 32 cast members are performing Disney’s Newsies the rest of this week and Thursday through Sunday next week.

Those interested can click here to get tickets to an upcoming event.