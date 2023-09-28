HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Land Development Plans that would bring three new stores to a shopping center in Dauphin County were recently proposed.

Preliminary/ Final Land Development Plans for the redevelopment of the Halifax Commons located on 3616 Peters Mountain Road were recently submitted to Halifax Township and received back on July 31, 2023.

According to the Preliminary/ Final Land Development Plans, U & Me 3, LLC is proposing the construction of a new Advanced Auto Parts, Popeye’s, and Starbucks.

Here is what we currently know about the three newly proposed stores:

The newly proposed Advanced Auto Parts would occupy a 6,889-square-foot space.

The new Starbucks locations would occupy a 2,488 square foot space equipped with one drive-thru lane.

The Popeye’s restaurant location would occupy a 2,527 square foot space equipped with two drive-thru lanes.

abc27 News reached out to Halifax Township for more information regarding the next steps and possible concerns for the proposed commercial construction.

Halifax Township Secretary & Treasurer Sara M. Glace had this to say:

“Halifax Township is certainly in favor of a retail Plaza as proposed, but as with similar proposals in the past (by previous property ownership groups), it ultimately comes down to an approved HOP (Highway Occupancy Permit) from PennDOT. The safety of Halifax Township residents and visitors/travelers through Halifax Township are the top priority.”

