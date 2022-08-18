YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It won’t be the first fire academy ever, but the State Fire Commission’s “Academy on the Road” is the first academy since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Aug. 18, firefighters gathered in York for the program where they learned vital trainings that could save lives.

Accessibility is a major factor in the introduction of the “Academy on the Road,” because the closest state academy is in Lewistown, Pennsylvania.

“It’s a lot better for them to come here locally than to take the two, two and a half hour drive to the state academy. So with these types of programs, it’s very beneficial for our local firefighters to be able to get this specialized training,” said James Prichard of the York County Fire School.

State officials say they are making sure the training programs are affordable, or free free fire departments with limited budgets.