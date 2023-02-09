HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State House Speaker Mark Rozzi recently released a video where he spoke about survivors of childhood sexual abuse deserving justice.

Rozzi said creating a path to justice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse will be his priory when the state house goes back into session.

“I will keep my promise to survivors of childhood sexual assault and bring up a constitutional amendment and a statutory bill, both, which will provide a window to justice and desperately needed relief to victims,” Rozzi said.

The state house goes back into session on Feb. 21, 2023.