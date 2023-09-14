(WHTM) – State lawmakers are turning to legislation trying to address the spread of the animal tranquilizer Xylazine now found in more street drugs.

Republican state lawmakers are introducing a package of five bills next week, one bill would create a public awareness campaign about Xylazine while others would create a system to monitor drugs on the street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Start a statewide opioid task force and put guidelines on the use of opioid settlement fund money.

Representative Kristin Marcell (R-Bucks) said, “The reason why this bill package was put together was really to have a starting point for how we can solve this problem. And we look forward to working with everyone, it’s a bipartisan issue and to take other ideas frankly.”

One bill’s sponsor says she is seeing bipartisan support for several of these measures.