(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is working to protect the Commonwealth’s forests from wildfires. The Bureau of Forestry says Pennsylvania has more than 2,000,000 acres of forest land.

Burning is completely banned each year from the beginning of March through May 25 because of high fire danger. However, the Bureau of Forestry says fire season started even earlier this year.

As early as February in some parts of Pennsylvania, which is part of the reason why we’ve seen several burn bans across the Midstate.

“In Pennsylvania we have seen over 6,000 acres burn this year already, when you compare that to 2022 there were 2,600 acres in total, so its already been a very very active fire season and were not done with it yet,” said Jeffrey Woleslagle, chief of communications for the Bureau of Forestry.

Woleslagle says burning debris, like household trash and yard waste, is the number one cause of wildfires in Pennsylvania.