DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police were building trust between teens and law enforcement on Tuesday when they hosted a forum for nearly 50 students from Milton Hershey School.

Students had the chance to visit the police academy and be part of panel discussions and training sessions.

“Everybody talks about criminal justice reform and reforming law enforcement, we’re actually doing this, we’re actually part of that reform and actually just trying to build bridges in the community,” said Paul Gaspich, the law, public safety and security instructor at Milton Hershey School.

State Police started the program in 2017 as a way for troopers and teens to share their perspectives on law enforcement with each other.