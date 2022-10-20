DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March.

According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.

Back on March 16, 2022, The Dauphin County Coroner’s office and police responded to a multi-vehicle crash that took place on PA 147 northbound between the beginning of PA 147 and Peters Mountain Road in Reed Township. The crash occurred early in the morning at around 4:40 a.m.

State Police had identified the victim of the crash as 43-year-old Stephen Gimmi of Halifax, Pa. Gimmi was pronounced deceased at the scene by The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, according to State Police.

Martin was traveling north at a high rate of speed on South River Road while Gimmi was driving south on South River Road. Martin lost control of his vehicle on a left curve on the road. His vehicle then crossed the center line and impacted the left front of Gimmi’s 2006 Chrysler. Gimmi’s vehicle became airborne and landed on a guardrail.

Martin’s 2021 Dodge Charger continued north and struck the end of the guardrail on the northbound side. His vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. A witness removed Martin through the sunroof of his car and pulled him away from the flames.

Gimmi was entrapped in his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

Martin is currently remanded to Dauphin County Prison and is denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2022.