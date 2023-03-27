HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Troopers are demolishing a home in Dauphin County as part of a cold case investigation into the disappearance of Tracy Kroh.

Officials believe Kroh was abducted in 1989 and have treated the case as a homicide.

According to State Police, Mountain House Road will be closed for all non-residential traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting March 27 and continuing through March 31.

Troopers will be methodically demolishing the home with the hope of “(bringing) this investigation to a conclusion and provide closure for the Kroh Family.”

Kroh, then 17, was last seen on August 5, 1989, while trying to visit her sister and brother-in-law. Her vehicle was found in Millersburg with her belongings also missing. Her wallet, including her driver’s license, were found in December 1993 in an area long Wiconisco Creek in Washington Township.

The Mountain House Road location has been previously searched, including in 2019.

State Police say they have received permission from the family of Mark Warfel, who remains incarcerated on unrelated charges, to demolish the home.