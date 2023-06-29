PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after what the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission called a “fatal boating accident” in Perry County.

The search took place in the Susquehanna River across from the Millersburg Ferry near the Ferryboat Campsites in Liverpool, Pennsylvania, and went on for multiple hours on Wednesday night.

According to a Dauphin County spokesperson, the coroner’s office identified the decedent as Lars Blomquist, 82, of Newfield, New York. The cause was ruled fresh water drowning and the manner was ruled accidental.

The events leading up to the accident are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.